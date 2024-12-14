2024 VHSL State Championship Saturday Central!

Follow our 2024 VHSL State Championships Saturday with links to Previews, Forum Post / Tweet Updates, Scoreboard, Recaps and more!
Class 5 Final at 11:30 AM ET from JMU - Maury (14-0) vs. Briar Woods (10-3)
Class 3 Final at 11:30 AM ET from Liberty - Liberty Christian (13-0) vs. Kettle Run (14-0)
Class 1 Final at 11:30 AM ET from Salem - Essex (13-1) vs. Grayson County (10-3)
Class 6 Final at 5 PM ET from JMU - Oscar Smith (14-0) vs. Madison (14-0)
Class 4 Final at 5 PM ET from Liberty - Phoebus (13-0) vs. Varina (12-1)
Class 2 Final at 5 PM ET - Graham (14-0) vs. Strasburg (13-1)
Final Scores:
VHSL Class 5 State Championship - Maury 46, Briar Woods 0
VHSL Class 3 State Championship - Liberty Christian 42, Kettle Run 6
VHSL Class 1 State Championship - Essex 22, Grayson County 0
