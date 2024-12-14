Published Dec 14, 2024
2024 VHSL State Championship Saturday Central!
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports

Follow our 2024 VHSL State Championships Saturday with links to Previews, Forum Post / Tweet Updates, Scoreboard, Recaps and more!


Watch on the NFHS Network:

Class 5 Final at 11:30 AM ET from JMU - Maury (14-0) vs. Briar Woods (10-3)

Class 3 Final at 11:30 AM ET from Liberty - Liberty Christian (13-0) vs. Kettle Run (14-0)

Class 1 Final at 11:30 AM ET from Salem - Essex (13-1) vs. Grayson County (10-3)

Class 6 Final at 5 PM ET from JMU - Oscar Smith (14-0) vs. Madison (14-0)

Class 4 Final at 5 PM ET from Liberty - Phoebus (13-0) vs. Varina (12-1)

Class 2 Final at 5 PM ET - Graham (14-0) vs. Strasburg (13-1)


Previews:

Class 6 State Finals Preview - Oscar Smith (14-0) vs. Madison (14-0)

Class 5 State Finals Preview - Maury (14-0) vs. Briar Woods (10-3)

Class 4 State Finals Preview - Phoebus (13-0) vs. Varina (12-1)

Class 3 State Finals Preview - Liberty Christian (13-0) vs. Kettle Run (14-0)

Class 2 State Finals Preview - Graham (14-0) vs. Strasburg (13-1)

Class 1 State Finals Preview - Essex (13-1) vs. Grayson County (10-3)


* On the Hash with Hatfield State Semis Podcast on CoVA Sports TV *

* 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young on 12/14/24 on CoVA Sports TV *



Scoreboard Message Board + On Site Tweeters:

** Follow Score Updates & More on the Scoreboard Forum Here **

Follow Matthew Hatfield for for Links & Updates on X

Follow Robert Edmonds for Class 5 & Class 6 Updates on X

Follow Danny Lewis for Class 3 & Class 4 Updates on X

Follow Rodney Young for Class 1 & Class 2 Updates on X


Final Scores:

VHSL Class 5 State Championship - Maury 46, Briar Woods 0

VHSL Class 3 State Championship - Liberty Christian 42, Kettle Run 6

VHSL Class 1 State Championship - Essex 22, Grayson County 0

Updated 2024 VHSL Football Playoff Bracket Here


Postgame Press Conferences:

VHSL CLASS 5 FINALS:

Maury Postgame Presser after 46-0 win over Briar Woods

Recaps + Game Blogs:

Live Game Blog in Class 3 State Finals with Liberty Christian / Kettle Run from Danny Lewis Here

More to come... stay tuned!