Essex Brings Home First State Championship Since 2009

The VHSL Class 1 State Championship pits the Essex Trojans (13-1) against the Grayson County Blue Devils (10-3).
A preview of an epic Class 4 Final at Liberty Saturday between two storied programs, Phoebus & Varina.
Get a Preview of the 2024 VHSL State Football Championships during Episode 028 of On the Hash with Hatfield.
Check out the VaPreps Final Private School Top 10 Rankings for 2024 right here.
VirginiaPreps.com Staff Writer Robert Anderson is among 2025 Hall of Fame induction class.
The VHSL Class 1 State Championship pits the Essex Trojans (13-1) against the Grayson County Blue Devils (10-3).
A preview of an epic Class 4 Final at Liberty Saturday between two storied programs, Phoebus & Varina.
Get a Preview of the 2024 VHSL State Football Championships during Episode 028 of On the Hash with Hatfield.