With the Class of 2026 now fully in flux, top recruits are beginning to come off the bpoard left and right. As such, flip targets are beginning to come into focus. For Michigan, a key flip target is SMU commit Markel Dabney, a two-way star for Huguenot High School in Richmond, VA, who projects as a linebacker at the collegiate level. Dabney made the trip up to Ann Arbor over the weekend for an official visit, and now stands extremely high on the program.