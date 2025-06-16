LSU makes a leap forward with Rivals' No. 1 interior OL Darius Gray on OV

Penn State has had considerable success landing Virginia talent. Is Hopewell DT T-Ron Richardson next on their list?
Stone Bridge 2028 DB Langston Pridgeon is the son of a former Rutgers linebacker. A camp and offer put him on the radar.
GW-Danville 2026 DL Christopher Law rolled through Morgantown and hits on what he took away from the WVU experience.
It'll be Auburn and Fort Chiswell squaring off for the 2025 VHSL Class 1 State Baseball Championship.
It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on June 14, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.
Penn State has had considerable success landing Virginia talent. Is Hopewell DT T-Ron Richardson next on their list?
Stone Bridge 2028 DB Langston Pridgeon is the son of a former Rutgers linebacker. A camp and offer put him on the radar.
GW-Danville 2026 DL Christopher Law rolled through Morgantown and hits on what he took away from the WVU experience.