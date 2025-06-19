Auburn Claims VHSL Class 1 State Baseball Championship

Woodberry Forest offensive lineman Buddy Wegdam has a host of suitors, which includes NC State out of the ACC.
Penn State has had considerable success landing Virginia talent. Is Hopewell DT T-Ron Richardson next on their list?
Stone Bridge 2028 DB Langston Pridgeon is the son of a former Rutgers linebacker. A camp and offer put him on the radar.
GW-Danville 2026 DL Christopher Law rolled through Morgantown and hits on what he took away from the WVU experience.
It'll be Auburn and Fort Chiswell squaring off for the 2025 VHSL Class 1 State Baseball Championship.
