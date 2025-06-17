One-on-One with Ocean Lakes Baseball Coach After Class 5 State Title

Ocean Lakes Head Baseball Coach Pete Zell joins Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and 757 Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV to discuss his team's thrilling 2-1 VHSL Class 5 State Baseball Championship win over Cox in nine innings at Deep Run High School on Saturday, June 15, 2025. It marked the first state title in baseball for the Dolphins.

Zell, who spent 22 years at Salem High in Virginia Beach with 19 as Head Coach before departing for the Dolphins in the summer of 2019, discusses some of the key performers nad moments throughout the title run. Ocean Lakes closed the season out at 21-5 overall with eight straight wins, which also included two wins in the four meetings with Cox. They blanked Kecoughtan 10-0 in the State Tournament quarterfinals and outlasted Riverbend 17-10 in the State Tournament semifinals.

The 2025 Dolphins were headed up by stellar performances from Tre Hamilton and Ryan Gocio (JMU) with the bat and Luke Ellison on the mound. A bevy of underclassmen are slated to return for Ocean Lakes next season.





