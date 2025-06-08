2026 DL Christopher Law talks West Virginia camp stop

Law, 6-foot-2, 275-pounds, made his first visit to Morgantown for the event and really felt at home during the course of the camp.

Danville (Va.) George Washington 2026 defensive lineman Christopher Law came to the second West Virginia one-day camp looking to put his best foot forward in front of the coaching staff.

“My camp visit went great. Overall great school, great facilities and the coaches made it feel like it was home,” he said.

Law spent most of his time working with defensive line coach William Green and was highly impressed with how he and the other coaches handled the camp.

“The coaches were outstanding. They taught you the technique and did a lot of critiquing to make sure you were on the right path,” he said.

Law received positive feedback from the coaching staff both due to his hustle and work ethic, while the Mountaineers were also impressed with his ability to get off the ball.

The Mountaineers are looking at Law at the defensive tackle position and overall Law felt he left a positive impression with what he was able to do on the field.

“I think I did pretty good. There’s always something to improve on so I’m forever chasing that standard of perfection,” he said.

Law now has visits set to Liberty and Western Michigan but admittedly could definitely see himself returning to Morgantown for another visit.

“If I was blessed with that chance,” he said.