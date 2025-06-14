757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 6-14-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on June 14, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

It's another jam-packed show, which features Matt's reaction to Game 4 of the NBA Finals as Oklahoma City stormed back to defeat Indiana to even things up at 2 wins apiece.

Our ASK Coach Young segment focuses on Horse Racing and what can be done to solve the Triple Crown issues + the guys tackle the College Football Playoff in the 5 Minute Burning Topic.

Hear from Maury linebacker Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons, who made his pledge to play College Football in the ACC at Pittsburgh. Simmons is a three-time All-State performer.

Matt catches up with Landstown Hoops Coach Dwight Robinson, whose Eagles won the Norfolk State Basketball Team Camp.

Speaking of NSU, hear from Spartans Head Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones, who chats with Matt on a variety of topics concerning the program, sport and beyond.

To close out the show, it's a special edition of FACT or FICTION on Father's Day weekend, where Matt's dad - JMU alum Mike Hatfield - tries to remain unbeaten in the sports trivia game against a feisty Coach Young, still brimming with confidence from his victory a month ago.





