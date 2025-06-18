VHSL Names Todd Tarkenton as New Assistant Director

Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced Todd Tarkenton, former VHSL Executive Committee Chairman and current Principal of Princess Anne High School, as its next Assistant Director for Compliance.

Tarkenton brings 30 years of leadership and education experience as a teacher, coach, building principal, and central office director of instruction to the VHSL. His new position will take effect on August 1, 2025. His position fills the vacancy created by Ty Gafford's replacement of Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun as Executive Director, effective June 30, 2025.

Tarkenton has extensive experience at the school, district, region, and state levels. His previous experience includes serving as a Middle School science teacher and department chair, Middle School basketball coach, assistant High School Principal, central office director of instructional services, and as a high school principal at two High Schools in Virginia Beach.

"As an Assistant Director of the Virginia High School League, I will passionately pursue every opportunity to support my colleagues, the membership, and other stakeholders to provide opportunities for all students to learn, grow, and thrive in extracurricular activities and settings," said Tarkenton. "As a member of the staff of the Virginia High School League, I look forward to supporting those who provide meaningful opportunities for our students across the Commonwealth."

"I am pleased to welcome Todd Tarkenton to the VHSL staff," said Haun. "Todd is not a new face to any of us, as demonstrated through his highly successful career and serving as Chairman of the Executive Committee during the 2022-23 school year. Todd brings a diverse educational and professional background to the position, and we're extremely pleased and thrilled that he will be joining our staff."

"It is with excitement and enthusiasm that as I enter a new phase of my career," said Gafford, who assumes his new position as executive director on June 30, 2025. "I look forward to working with Todd, who understands the League and its policies and will work tirelessly for our member schools and students."

Tarkenton is currently the Principal at Princess Anne High School in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS). A position he has held since 2022, following nine years as principal at Green Run High School from 2013-22.

Before ascending to the Principal's position, he served as the VBCPS Director for the Office of Instructional Services and Academy Programs in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. In addition, Tarkenton served as an Assistant Principal at Ocean Lakes High School (2005-2011), taught science, and was a basketball and baseball coach at Landstown Middle School (VBCPS) from 1995 to 2005.

During his tenure as principal, Tarkenton served as the Executive Chairperson (EC) of the VHSL (2022-23) and as a region representative on the VHSL Executive Committee, chairperson of VHSL Region 5A, and Beach District chairperson.

Tarkenton earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the College of William & Mary in 1992 and a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision, with an Endorsement in Administration for grades pre-K-12, from the University of Virginia in 2004. He also has a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Regent University, 2009.