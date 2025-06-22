757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 6-22-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on June 22, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV. With Matt and Ed off in Springfield at the VHSL VA Live, we have a host of interview conversations from all month long in this abbreviated edition of the show.

First up is a conversation with Pete Zell, Head Baseball Coach of the Class 5 State Champion Ocean Lakes Dolphins, who outlasted Beach District rival Cox in the title game. It's the first state title in the baseball program's history at Ocean Lakes. Catch Part 1.

Hear from Norfolk State Robert Jones at their Hoops Team Camp as he discusses a wide range of topics.

Old Dominion Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne chats with Matt about the Monarchs, the importance of their 7 on 7 Passing Tournament and what's ahead for his squad in 2025 as they gear up for the opener at the Indiana Hoosiers in late August.

One of the standouts from that ODU 7 on 7 Passing Tourney who the Monarchs are recruiting - Manchester QB Landen Abernethy - catches up with us.

Kellam Hoops Coach Norman Hassell talks about the Knights winning the OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League in Virginia Beach. Ed then signs off from Saint James.





