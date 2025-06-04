757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 5-31-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on May 31, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The fellas review what happened in the week with sports along with Matt's new nickname for Coach Young. They also go through where things stand with the VHSL Spring Sports regional playoffs.

Hear from Norfolk Tides pitcher Colin Selby, who starred at Western Branch High in Chesapeake.

Speaking of the Bruins, their longtime Head Baseball Coach - Roland Wright joins the show to discuss his team on a quest for another state title.

Matt catches up with some more local football standouts, including DB Shawn Church of Green Run High in Virginia Beach

The guys play Home Run prop in baseball along with some selections for the upcoming NHL Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals.





