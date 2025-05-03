757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 5-3-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on May 3, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

On Kentucky Derby Saturday, Matt and Ed are joined by a couple of special guests, including Horse Racing Expert Darrell Wood + Los Angeles Chargers draft choice and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith out of Maury High in Norfolk.

The guys weigh in on some of the topics from the week, including those involving coaches at the pro and college ranks like Bill Belichick, Gregg Popovich and Cave Spring native J.J. Redick.

Also, hear Matt's conversation with NBA official and recent Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductee Brandon Adair, who starred at Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach and won a National Championship at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Before closing out the show, the fellas make their Derby picks.





