757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 4-5-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on April 5, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

On Coach Young's birthday, Matt and Ed discuss the latest in the sports world on this particular Final Four Saturday, where No. 1 seeds are in action with Florida vs. Auburn in an All-SEC showdown, while Duke takes on Houston.

Pittsburgh Associate Head Basketball Coach Milan Brown, who hails from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, stops by from San Antonio to discuss the Final Four and more involving the sport of College Basketball. Brown has served as a Head Coach before at both Holy Cross and Mount St. Mary's.

Rob Krimmel, who recently announced his retirement from coaching after helping lead Saint Francis (PA) to a Northeast Conference Tournament crown and trip to the NCAA Tournament, joins the show to talk about the Final Four and the latest in College Hoops. Saint Francis also recently revealed it will be dropping from Division I to Division III, beginning in 2026.





