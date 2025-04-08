in other news

Next review of the top prospects from the State Champs are the Maury Commodores, who won their 2nd straight title.

Efton Reid III Enters Transfer Portal

Efton Reid III Enters Transfer Portal

Former Steward School standout and VaPreps Classic MVP Efton Reid III is back in the transfer portal.

757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-29-2025

757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-29-2025

Catch a March 29, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV.

SEC Schools Among Long List for Darius Gray

SEC Schools Among Long List for Darius Gray

Planning to take in nine visits, it's a lengthy list for coveted St. Christopher's 2026 lineman Darius Gray.

Poquoson's Jones Recaps Weekend in Chapel Hill

Poquoson's Jones Recaps Weekend in Chapel Hill

Poquoson 2027 lineman Carter Jones took in a visit to Chapel Hill to see what UNC is all about and details that here.

Published Apr 8, 2025
757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 4-5-2025
It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on April 5, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.on CoVA Sports TV.

On Coach Young's birthday, Matt and Ed discuss the latest in the sports world on this particular Final Four Saturday, where No. 1 seeds are in action with Florida vs. Auburn in an All-SEC showdown, while Duke takes on Houston.

Pittsburgh Associate Head Basketball Coach Milan Brown, who hails from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, stops by from San Antonio to discuss the Final Four and more involving the sport of College Basketball. Brown has served as a Head Coach before at both Holy Cross and Mount St. Mary's.

Rob Krimmel, who recently announced his retirement from coaching after helping lead Saint Francis (PA) to a Northeast Conference Tournament crown and trip to the NCAA Tournament, joins the show to talk about the Final Four and the latest in College Hoops. Saint Francis also recently revealed it will be dropping from Division I to Division III, beginning in 2026.


Catch the 3-29-25 Show Here

Catch the 3-22-25 Show Here


