757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-22-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 22, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed discuss how their brackets are doing, among others in the CoVA Sports TV contest, through two days of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament that has produced much more chalk than upsets with seeds 1 thru 4 a perfect 16-0 thus far.

The guys also discuss the passing of legendary boxing figure George Foreman, who passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News and Fox Sports is slated to stop by to discuss the latest with the NCAA Tournament that has caught his attention heading into the Round of 32.

Hear from Willie Drew, a Smithfield High alum who is now with the UFL's DC Defenders as a defensive back. Drew played his College Football at James Madison University, then earned HBCU All-American accolades at Virginia State.

The fellas will revise their Picks for who will reach the Sweet 16 in the Big Dance +. play TAKE YOUR PICK.





** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **