757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - March Madness Spectacular

It's a DOUBLE DOSE of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young as the guys do a shortened show from VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond at the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Tournament on March 15, 2025, then do a 3-hour special on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Picks + wrap-up the State Playoffs.
3-15-25 Abbreviated Episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk at VCU:
It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 15, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.
Matt and Ed are LIVE from VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond for the State Basketball Championships.
** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX!
3-16-25 Extended Episode of 757 Sports Talk on College Hoops + VHSL Basketball Championships:
Join a 757 Sports Talk Selection Sunday Special with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV as they discuss the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field of 68 being announced as they go through the matchups + give you their Final Four picks.
They also will wrap up their thoughts on the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Tournament that concluded up in Richmond at VCU this weekend. Interact with the guys + like, share and subscribe!