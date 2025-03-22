757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - March Madness Spectacular

It's a DOUBLE DOSE of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young as the guys do a shortened show from VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond at the 2025 VHSL State Basketball Tournament on March 15, 2025, then do a 3-hour special on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Picks + wrap-up the State Playoffs.

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 15, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed are LIVE from VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond for the State Basketball Championships.





