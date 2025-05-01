2028 DL Tervon Glass reacts to Syracuse offer: 'I really appreciate it'

Former Manchester standout Makai Byerson is on the move from West Virginia to Boston College in the ACC.
Manchester is hosting their College Showcase Day and will feature top prospects like 2026 QB Landen Abernethy.
Poquoson 2027 two-way lineman Carter Jones has seen his recruitment skyrocket and Penn State is very much in the mix.
Once a ballyhooed 5-Star recruit out of Liberty Christian, offensive line Zach Rice is moving from UNC to Syracuse.
Thomas Jefferson College Showcase Prospects includes Rivals 3-star Amare Gough.
