Prospect Watch Loudoun Showcase Offense

A two-way standout at Huguenot High in Richmond, Markel Dabney has selected SMU in the ACC to play his College Football.
Trinity Episcopal 2027 DB Khalid Rainer has a Big Ten school that is moving upward on his list after a recent offer.
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond speedster Amare' Gough has decided he will play his College Football in the ACC for Syracuse.
Catch the May 10, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on CoVA Sports TV here.
The State of Virginia had 11 Rivals.com 4-star prospects in 2025 class which is three more than they had in 2024.
A two-way standout at Huguenot High in Richmond, Markel Dabney has selected SMU in the ACC to play his College Football.
Trinity Episcopal 2027 DB Khalid Rainer has a Big Ten school that is moving upward on his list after a recent offer.
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond speedster Amare' Gough has decided he will play his College Football in the ACC for Syracuse.