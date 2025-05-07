Prospect Watch YouAreAthlete High School Camp

Jefferson Forest has used outstanding pitching to thrust themselves into title contention this year on the diamond.
Patriot grad Jakai Moore is leaving the Palmetto State to play for the Tar Heels of UNC in the ACC.
Former Manchester standout Makai Byerson is on the move from West Virginia to Boston College in the ACC.
Manchester is hosting their College Showcase Day and will feature top prospects like 2026 QB Landen Abernethy.
Poquoson 2027 two-way lineman Carter Jones has seen his recruitment skyrocket and Penn State is very much in the mix.
Jefferson Forest has used outstanding pitching to thrust themselves into title contention this year on the diamond.
Patriot grad Jakai Moore is leaving the Palmetto State to play for the Tar Heels of UNC in the ACC.
Former Manchester standout Makai Byerson is on the move from West Virginia to Boston College in the ACC.