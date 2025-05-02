Manchester College Showcase Prospects

Coach Charles Scott has gone 19-4 in two seasons at Huguenot. The roster is loaded with D1 talent.
Thomas Dale has12 straight winning seasons under Coach Kevin Tucker and they have more D1 prospects for the 2025 season
Dinwiddie will miss a senior group that help win a State championship in 2022 but they return several college prospects
Hermitage prospects include Rivals.Com 4-star Andre Clarke Jr, Timothy Jean-Pierre
Varina reached the Class 4 State title game last year, and they return a talented group of D1 prospects
