757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 5-10-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on May 10, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

On this Mother's Day weekend, Matt and Ed go through the latest in the sports scene, which includes the Norfolk Admirals evening up their Best of 7 playoff series with an opponent from Quebec on the ice.

Get an early taste of High School Football as Matt caught up with a few of the area standouts at the recent College Day stops around the '757' area code. This week, we hear from Oscar Smith 2027 QB Lonnie Andrews III, who guided the Tigers to an unbeaten state title last December and scooped up new offers from ODU and JMU this week.

The fellas have a spirited edition of BUY or SELL on a variety of sports related topics.

Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated, the UNC site on the Rivals Network, stops by to discuss the latest with Bill Belichick and what the recruiting scene is looking like for the ACC program.





