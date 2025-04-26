757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 4-26-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on April 26, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

On this Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and VHSL Hall of Fame weekend, Matt and Ed get you caught up on the latest in the world of sports concerning matters inside and outside the Commonwealth. That includes highlighting the Virginia natives and '757' products selected so far in the NFL Draft, where it remains a mystery to some why Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Deion's son - has yet to be selected through three rounds.

Milwaukee Bucks Play-by-Play Voice Dave Koehn, who once upon a time used to be the voice for UVA, joins the show to chat about their first round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers as well as what's happening in the NBA postseason.

ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkijan will stop by to chat about the start of the 2025 baseball season. Tim offers up his surprises, disappointments + other items of note on the diamond thus far.

Hear from the NEW Head Basketball Coach of the Petersburg Crimson Wave, Ty White, as he left John Marshall, where he won 7 state titles, to return to his alma mater.

William & Mary is joining a new conference for football, which the fellas discuss.

Matt and Ed also go through the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs.





