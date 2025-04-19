757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 4-19-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on April 19, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The fellas discuss the 71st Annual Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament at Churchland High School - which is being televised live this year on WGNT in Hampton Roads and streamlined worldwide on PrepSpin.

Hear Matt's conversation with Maryland forward Julian Reese, one of the 64 participants in this year's PIT who's trying to bolster his stock for the pros after helping the Terps reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Shane Hallam of DraftSharks stops by to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft in-depth with the guys.

Coach Young and Hatfield play OVER or UNDER on a host of sports related topics. To close out the program, they give their picks for the Finals in both the NBA and NHL Playoffs.





