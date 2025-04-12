757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 4-12-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on April 12, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The guys go around the sports scene with both the WNBA Draft and NFL Draft approaching later this month, plus the Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament starting next week at Churchland High School. In fact, they'll be giving away tickets with trivia for the upcoming PIT.

James Clark of 757 Soccer Chat joins the show to discuss the latest in the area soccer scene.

Chad Edwards, who guided Spotswood to a VHSL Class 3 State Basketball Championship last month, stops by to discuss the Basketball Coaches Association of Virginia and more.

New Norfolk State Women's Basketball Coach Jermaine Woods - who hails fro the Commonwealth as he starred at Granby High in Norfolk and then Christopher Newport University - is slated to join the program. Woods most recently coached as the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Coppin State and also has been an assistant previously at Old Dominion, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.





