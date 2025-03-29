757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-29-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 29, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed discuss the latest when it comes to the Madness of March in College Basketball with the field being cut from the Sweet 16 to the Elite 8.

The guys weigh in on a variety of topics in the sports world, including the Norfolk Tides opening up their season at Harbor Park with some new features, Taylor Jenkins being canned by the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, Robert Davis Jr. returning to Old Dominion and much more.

Chuck Culpepper, a recent selection to the U.S. Basketball Writers Assocation Hall of Fame and colunmnist for the Washington Post, will stop by to discuss to the NCAA Tournament and more.

To close out the show, the fellas project who'll advance to the Final Four.

Catch the 3-1-25 Show Here





*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***





Join the VaPreps V.I.P. Club Here!

See 757 Saturday Sports Talk Playlist on YouTube Here