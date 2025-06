Woodberry Forest (Va.) School has a pair of talented offensive linemen that NC State is pursuing.

NC State offered Greensboro, N.C., native Junior Saunders on June 9, 2023, and when made the move to Woodberry Forest School and reclassed to 2027. He got to play with another talented offensive lineman.

NC State coach Garett Tujague has a strong connection to the high school, and offered senior Buddy Wegdam on Feb. 1, 2025. Wegdam hopes to major in sports management or business.