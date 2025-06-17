2027 OL Brody McNeel talks West Virginia offer

The Mountaineers got in touch with McNeel on the first day to give him the news that the football program was extending him a scholarship offer. Assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler gave him the news.

It didn’t take long for West Virginia to make contact with Richmond (Va.) Mills E Godwin 2027 offensive lineman Brody McNeel once it was permitted for players in his class.

“I was super happy he told me,” he said.

There is a West Virginia connection as his grandmother lives in Lewisburg and is a big fan of the football program. But he is excited to learn more about the school now that they’re formally in the mix.

“I definitely want to learn more about the program in the future,” he said. “Coach Dressler seems like a great coach.”

McNeel is being targeted as either a tackle or a guard and the coaching staff made it clear that they like not only his athleticism but his movement at the position.

McNeel has yet to visit Morgantown but does plan to change that in the near future in order check out what the football program has to offer.

“I definitely plan to visit in the future,” he said.

McNeel wants to find a program that has the right educational fit and amazing coaches.

“A place where I can develop,” he said.