2026 ATH Amare’ Gough commits to Syracuse

2026 wide receiver Amare’ Gough committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

The Richmond (VA) Thomas Jefferson wide receiver/defensive back selected SU over offers from Old Dominion, NC State, Minnesota, Boston College and Virginia Tech, among others.

Gough received his offer in January and said he had been impressed with Syracuse's 10-3 record with a win in the Holiday Bowl.

"They had a great season," Gough said in a previous interview. "I look forward to being a part of the team."

Gough is also a two-sport star, clocking a 4.4 in the 40M run, while also being a 55M dash state champion. In football, he plays on staying on the offensive side of the ball.

"I am more of a press man DB," Gough said. "For WR I am a deep threat kind of guy."