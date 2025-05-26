757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 5-24-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on May 24, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The guys touch on the passing of Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Famer Tommy Reamon, who spent 35 seasons on the sidelines as a Head Coach at six different schools following a decorated playing and acting career.

On this Memorial Day Weekend, the fellas pose how do you spend it from a sports or non-sports perspective. From the NBA and NHL Playoffs, to the Indy 500, Major League Baseball and so much more, there is plenty happening.

Coach Darnell Moore, who won state titles at Woodrow Wilson High in Portsmouth as well as a regional crown at Bayside High in Virginia Beach with a stop as Head Football Coach at Norfolk State University in between, is slated to drop by to remember Reamon (read more on Reamon's legacy here).

We also play a special edition of FACT or FICTION with Coach Young and a mystery guest. To close out the show, the guys give you their Indy 500 racing picks.





