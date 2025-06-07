757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 6-7-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on June 7, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

The fellas welcome in a new audience through the world of television with the program starting its new era on Cox Communications and Yurview in markets around Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg and Roanoke.

They highlight that + the news that schools will now be allowed to pay athletes directly with the House vs. NCAA settlement.

Additionally, they discuss the anticipated Keyshawn Davis / Edwin De Los Santos fight being called off because of weight. Also, we have another edition of 'Ask Coach Young' and the new 5 Minute Burning Topic.

Former MLB All-Star Michael Cuddyer out of Great Bridge High in Chesapeake stops by to discuss the All-Tidewater Baseball Classic coming to War Memorial Stadium in Hampton.

The guys hit on the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals with what has transpired so far, including a zany comeback in Game 1 of Packers at OKC, while hockey has seen a split through two contests, each of which required overtime.

Former NFL DB David Macklin out of Menchville High in Newport News also stops by to chat about the upcoming Glory Days 4 on 4 Flag Football Tournament heading to Yorktown later in June.

Matt and Ed make their Belmont Stakes Horse Racing Picks to close out the program.





