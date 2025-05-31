2027 WR Jaerron Johnson happy about West Virginia offer

Johnson, 6-foot-0, 165-pounds, found out about the news after inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley stopped by his school during the evaluation period.

Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s 2027 wide receiver Jaerron Johnson was happy when he received the news that West Virginia was set to offer him a scholarship.

“My reaction to the offer was simply happiness and gratitude,” he said. “The offer was another blessing in my life and an opportunity to play at a big-time program.”

Johnson didn’t know a whole lot about the Mountaineers when he first received the offer outside the tune “Country Roads,” and a new coaching staff was in place but things have developed since then.

“A strong connection started that day and it has continued to build ever since,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Johnson as a wide receiver but he also plans to play safety this coming year and is open to anything at the college level. This past season he had a total of around 500 receiving yards with 8 touchdowns playing in a run-heavy offense.

“I think we may open it up more this year so I’m expecting those numbers to jump,” he said.

Johnson admitted that he has a packed schedule with his summer ball team and has the goal of playing both football and baseball at the next level. He plays outfield and has also been in contact with the West Virginia baseball team as well.

At this point, Johnson plans to try to work around his schedule this summer and try to make it to see West Virginia in person.

In addition to West Virginia, Johnson also has collected offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and a number of other schools.

The talented athlete eventually wants to find a school that is going to prepare him for both life as well as athletics. He wants to find a place where he can be successful and have a chance to make it to the next level.

“But also a school that’s going to provide a great education and has a network for success,” he said.