Clemson stays red-hot with a commitment from Rivals250 OL Carter Scruggs

Loudoun County lineman Carter Scruggs is set to rise in the Rivals rankings.
VUU Coach Alvin Parker and his staff held their annual prospect camp in Norfolk. We highlight some of the top performers
Coach Darnell Moore was among the guests on the May 24, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV.
Penn State secured one of the top commitments from the Class of 2026 out of VA in North Cross DB Jaziel Hart.
Recruiting is heating up for Trinity Episcopal 2027 DB Khalid Rainer. At least eight schools are standing out to him.
