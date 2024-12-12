Episode 028 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast onon Thursday, December 12, 2024 looks back on the VHSL State Football Semifinals, which includes Postgame Sound with Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt and two-way lineman Troy Solomona.

Matt is joined by Madison Head Football Coach Justin Counts of the Region 6D Champion Warhawks to look ahead to their matchup in the VHSL Class 6 State Finals with fellow unbeaten Oscar Smith (14-0), which beat them three years ago in the title game at ODU.

Briar Woods Head Football Coach Mike Burnett joins the show to talk about his Falcons, Region 5C Champs, against the defending Class 5 State Champion Maury Commodores on Saturday. Burnett has taken two other programs, Broad Run and Tuscarora, to the State Championship game before.

Matt goes through his expectations for the six VHSL State Championship games to close out the program.



See Last Week's Episode 27 Here



** It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **