Episode 027 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Friday, December 6, 2024 takes a quick look back what transpired in the regional title games + dives in on the VHSL State Football Semifinals statewide.

Matt chats with Colonial Forge Head Football Coach John Brown of the Region 6B Champs about the Eagles and their big matchup at Oscar Smith in Class 6. Oscar Smith leads the all-time series 5-0.

Kettle Run Head Football Coach Charlie Porterfield stops by to discuss the unbeataen Cougars hosting undefeated Lafayette in the Class 3 State Semifinals in Nokesville.

To finish up the program, Matt provides his quick takes / keys in the games this weekend.



See Last Week's Episode 26 Here



** It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **