Episode 026 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 025 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast dives in on the 2024 Region Football Championships this weekend.

Matt provides his thoughts on the Hayfield saga as the Hawks ended up withdrawing from the playoffs this past Monday, one day before their scheduled matchup with Fairfax in the regional semis, amidst controversy (read more about it here).

Norcom Head Football Coach Anthony Hawkins stops by to preview the matchup for his 8-4 Greyhounds at the unbeaten 12-0 Lafayette Rams in the Region 3A Finals.

To finish up the program, Matt provides his quick takes on the 24 regional title games across the state.



See Last Week's Episode 25 Here



** It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **