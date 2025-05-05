2026 LB Mathieu Lamah Commits to Penn State: 'A place in my heart'

Penn State is adding a talented linebacker to its 2026 class, as three-star Patriot High School (Nokesville, Virginia) standout Mathieu Lamah (formerly Mathieu Kanu) committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday.
He chose Penn State over fellow finalists Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
Lamah has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley and has built strong relationships with PSU head coach James Franklin, linebackers coach Dan Connor, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, recruiting coordinator for personnel Alan Zemaitis and the rest of the Nittany Lions' staff.
He is looking forward to being coached by Connor, who played linebacker for Penn State from 2004 through 2007 and is the all-time leading tackler for the Nittany Lions (419). Lamah also feels he is a good fit in Knowles' defensive scheme.
"Choosing Penn State was a decision I’ve had in my mind since they offered me (back in November of 2024)," Lamah told Rivals.com. "With being there so many times (on visits), I get more and more reassured that I’m needed, and most importantly, (they see me as) a high-value athlete they want. They are a program that is known for producing linebacker talent and having great defenses, while also making it in the top-10 each year.
"I’ll also be getting coached by a great linebacker in the past for Penn State and a great coach at that in Dan Connor, and be coached by Jim Knowles, who is known for having the best defense for the past couple years (at Ohio State). Penn State is also a place in my heart I see myself home at."
Lamah feels a strong connection with Franklin, as he has been building a bond with the Penn State head coach throughout his recruitment. As for Connor, Lamah is excited to learn from one of most accomplished linebackers to ever play in University Park.
While he is still getting to know Knowles better, Lamah feels that the defensive coordinator is the perfect person to lead Penn State's defense. Lamah also noted that he is "most closest" with Zemaitis on the PSU staff.
"Me and Coach Franklin have hit it off since the first call," Lamah explained. "(Coach Franklin) is a down-to-earth guy and keeps it nothing but 100 with you and wants to help you succeed. Coach Connor is my guy. I love how calm and relaxed he is, and he just loves to teach the game in the simplest way. Coach Knowles and I have talked a couple times and he’s great — very serious and wants what's best for Penn State."
As mentioned, Lamah has visited Penn State several times. Most recently, he was on campus on April 14 to watch the Nittany Lions compete in a spring practice and to go over film with Connor. Additionally, Connor visited Lamah in Virginia last week.
He will return to Penn State of an official visit during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. It will be the only official visit Lamah takes.
Lamah currently ranks as the No. 16 prospect in the state of Virginia and the No. 63 linebacker in the 2026 cycle.
In addition to the schools previously mentioned, Lamah had scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Lamah is being recruited to Penn State to play as an inside linebacker.
"I’m a very downhill 'backer that can move well in the box and with my instincts leading me to always being around the ball," Lamah said when asked to describe his game. "I am a sideline-to-sideline guy as well."
With Lamah's commitment, Penn State now has 15 pledges in its 2026 class. The Nittany Lions' recruiting class currently rank seventh nationally and third in the Big Ten.