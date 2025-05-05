2026 LB Mathieu Lamah Commits to Penn State: 'A place in my heart'

Penn State is adding a talented linebacker to its 2026 class, as three-star Patriot High School (Nokesville, Virginia) standout Mathieu Lamah (formerly Mathieu Kanu) committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday. He chose Penn State over fellow finalists Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Lamah has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley and has built strong relationships with PSU head coach James Franklin, linebackers coach Dan Connor, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, recruiting coordinator for personnel Alan Zemaitis and the rest of the Nittany Lions' staff. He is looking forward to being coached by Connor, who played linebacker for Penn State from 2004 through 2007 and is the all-time leading tackler for the Nittany Lions (419). Lamah also feels he is a good fit in Knowles' defensive scheme. "Choosing Penn State was a decision I’ve had in my mind since they offered me (back in November of 2024)," Lamah told Rivals.com. "With being there so many times (on visits), I get more and more reassured that I’m needed, and most importantly, (they see me as) a high-value athlete they want. They are a program that is known for producing linebacker talent and having great defenses, while also making it in the top-10 each year. "I’ll also be getting coached by a great linebacker in the past for Penn State and a great coach at that in Dan Connor, and be coached by Jim Knowles, who is known for having the best defense for the past couple years (at Ohio State). Penn State is also a place in my heart I see myself home at."

