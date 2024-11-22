Episode 025 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 025 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcastt on Friday, November 22, 2024 takes a quick look at how we reached Round 2.

Hear from Vincent Brown, Head Coach of The Apprentice School, as we discuss the upcoming Neptune Bowl at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex with the Builders taking on Atlantis University from Florida.

Lafayette running back Brayden Smalls stops by to chat about his season and recent pledge to play College Football at William & Mary. So far, Smalls has rushed for 1151 yards and 19 TD's for the unbeaten Rams.

Matt goes through the Round 2 matchups across the board in VHSL playoff action from Class 6 down to Class 1.



See Last Week's Episode 24 Here



