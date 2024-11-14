Episode 024 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Thursdaay, November 14, 2024 takes a look back at the finish of the regular season, including sound from Cox Head Coach Tyler Noe after their victory over Kempsville wrapped up a No. 2 seed in Region 5A.

We reveal the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week, which goes to Bethel junior running back Amari Pryear. In a 57-14 rout of Menchville, Pryear ran the ball 23 times for 338 yards and 5 TD's. That gives him 1515 yards and 24 TD's on 175 attempts for the season to date.

Our IL Giardino Coach of the Week goes to Lafayette's Andy Linn, who is now 149-22 overall at the helm of the Rams. Lafayette beat Poquoson 14-6 to finish out the regular season a perfect 10-0 overall for the first time since 2018. They've gone 101-3 in their last 104 Bay Rivers District contests.

Nansemond River Head Football Coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. stops by to talk about the 8-2 Warriors and their Region 5B quarterfinal matchup against sixth-seeded Bethel in Suffolk. The Warriors won the regular season opener against the Bruins, 46-14, back in late August.

Matt closes out thing by breaking down all six classifications, region by region, for the VHSL's opening round of postseason action.



