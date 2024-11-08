Episode 023 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast on Friday, November 8, 2024 reviews some games around the '757' area code, including the Phoebus showdown with Warwick, where the Phantoms rallied for a 27-17 triumph over Warwick to extend their winning streak to 44 games.

Hear Postgame Sound from Phantoms Coach Jeremy Blunt - named the IL Giardino Coach of the Week - as well as Phoebus WR Romeir Smith and QB Maurikus Banks - as they moved to 9-0 overall. Also, hear from two of Bayside's key performers, Zavion Guidry and Amir Lyde, after their 20-7 win over Ocean Lakes.

Matt takes a look at the playoff power ratings across the regions in Hampton Roads and the latest VaPreps State Top Tens.

We unveil the latest Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week and it is Salem WR Kasir Patterson, a Class of 2027 talent that hauled in four touchdown passes during a 55-20 rout of Tallwood.

To close, we hit on the key games around the '757' and beyond with the playoff pairings set to be released by the VHSL on Sunday.



