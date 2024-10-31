Episode 022 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

in other news
Top 2026 OL Target Set to Visit Penn State
Loudoun County 4-Star tackle Carter Scruggs is set to check out Penn State as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.
Central Region Gamers - Week 9
We spotlight those who shined in Week 9 with the regular season winding down.
Graham Keeps Unbeaten Season Rolling
A 35-3 win over Pulaski County has Graham closing in on its fourth unbeaten regular season in five campaigns.
Piedmont Recap and Rankings--Week 9
With November approaching and the end of the high school football regular season, the teams in the area and across the..
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition
Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 28th - right here.
