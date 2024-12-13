Class 6 State Final Preview: Madison (14-0) vs. Oscar Smith (14-0)

NC State firmly believes it has an impact player on the way to Raleigh in Tuscarora DB Tristan Teasdell.
Defending State champion Maury made it back to the Class 5 State title game with a 20-14 win over Green Run.
The contest between Strasburg and Poquoson came down to the final drive in a physical affair in the Class 2...
The Graham G-Men used a touchdown with 4:36 left to beat Glenvar 28-24 in the VHSL Class 2 State Semis on December 7th.
Recap of the Blue Devils 28-0 shutout over Tuscarora in the Class 4 State Semifinal.
