Class 4 Final Preview: Phoebus (13-0) v. Varina (12-1)

Follow our 2024 VHSL State Semifinal Saturday with links to Previews, Blogs, Tweet Updates, Scoreboard, Recaps and more!
Follow our LIVE VHSL Class 4 State Semifinal Blog with Sherando (12-1) at Phoebus (12-0) right here.
Watch the December 7, 2024 epside of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield and Ed Young on CovA Sports TV!
Both Madison and Lake Braddock were ousted in the State Semifinals in 2023, but one will reach the title game in 2024.
For the third time in four years, the Maury Commodores and Green Run Stallions square off in the State Semis.
Follow our 2024 VHSL State Semifinal Saturday with links to Previews, Blogs, Tweet Updates, Scoreboard, Recaps and more!
Follow our LIVE VHSL Class 4 State Semifinal Blog with Sherando (12-1) at Phoebus (12-0) right here.
Watch the December 7, 2024 epside of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield and Ed Young on CovA Sports TV!