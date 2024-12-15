Oscar Smith Edges Madison 21-20 to Claim the Class 6 State Championship

GAME SUMMARY

When Madison faced Oscar Smith in the VHSL State Championship on Saturday, neither team was in unfamiliar territory. The Warhawks were playing in their third state title contest in the past four seasons, and the Tigers played for the trophy in 2019, coach Chris Scott’s first season at the helm of the program.

Despite their experience playing in the big game, neither team won a championship in those contests. Oscar Smith did win the championship in 2021 when the two teams faced each other in the title game. Entering their final game of the season, a rematch of that contest, one team knew they would leave with a crown and they would also have conquered their 2024 season undefeated with both teams entering the contest 14-0.

At the end of three quarters, each team had only scored once and it appeared a decision wouldn’t be made until the last few moments. That notion was correct, with the game being decided after the last second of regulation ticked off the game clock. Three touchdowns were scored in the final two minutes and Madison’s attempt to claim victory on a two-point conversion attempt fell short after the Warhawks scored on their final offensive play of the game allowing Oscar Smith to leave Harrisonburg with a 21-20 victory and the Class 6 state championship.

The Warhawks got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Cael Yates delivered a 46-yard scoring pass to Dominic Knicely early in the second half. The two teams traded possessions throughout the third quarter and Madison finally took the lead when Knicely scored on a 7-yard run to begin the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion pass from Yates to Anthony Voinis gave Madison a 14-7 advantage.

Oscar Smith appeared ready to respond to the Warhawks' scoring drive that took 13 plays to cover 52 yards when their offense retook the field. Travis Johnson began the drive with a 12-yard gain and three completed pass attempts from Lonnie Andrews along with a seven-yard scamper had the Tigers approaching the red zone. A pass attempt from Andrews to a wide-open receiver in the endzone looked to give the Tigers the chance to tie but the receiver couldn’t hold onto the pass.

Andrews was flagged for intentional grounding on third down and Warhawks defender Matthew Vojta dropped the quarterback for a sack on fourth down causing a turnover on downs for the Oscar Smith offense. The Warhawks offense was forced to punt on their ensuing possession for the fifth time in the contest.

Oscar Smtih was able to capitalize this time driving 91 yards on 13 plays in 4:47. Andrews started the drive with 12 consecutive pass attempts and then rushed twice for 10 yards to move the ball to their opponent's 27-yard line. On the very next play, Andrews found Johnson in the endzone. A personal foul moved the ball back 15 yards but Marco Hernandez drilled the extra point to even the score.

The Tigers' defense recorded their fourth turnover on the next drive and gave the ball back to their offense with the unit pounced on a third down fumble. Andrews rushed for a 21-yard gain on first down and then completed a pair of passes to move the ball to the Warhawks 12-yard line. Johnson gained 10 yards on the next play and Brandon Nesbit finished the drive by barreling into the endzone on a two-yard run to regain the lead for Oscar Smith.

Following the Tigers' kickoff, Madison’s offense retook the field with just 14 seconds remaining in regulation. Yates found Knicely for a 17-yard pass to the sideline but it was his next play that will be remembered for years to come. As time ticked off the game clock, Yates scrambled and was able to avoid a pair of Tigers defenders. After spinning back towards the middle of the field, the senior quarterback launched a pass towards the endzone that sailed past a pair of Oscar Smith defenders and directly into Knicely’s hands for a Madison touchdown.

Similarly to their opponents, the Warhawks were flagged for their celebration after the play moving the ball back to the 18-yard line for their conversion attempt. After contemplating their strategy, the Madison offense took the field looking to deliver a two-point conversion and claim victory. Yates dropped back in the pocket after the snap and delivered a strike to a diving receiver in the back of the endzone. Unfortunately for the Warhawks, the ball fell to the ground ending their season and allowing Oscar Smith to take home the Class 6 title crown.

SCORING SUMMARY

Madison 0 0 6 14--20

Oscar Smith 7 0 0 14--21

FIRST QUARTER

OS—Brandon Nesbit 2 run (Marco Hernandez kick), 3:46

THIRD QUARTER

M—Dominic Knicely 46 pass from Cael Yates, Extra point is no good, 9:31

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Dominic Knicely 7 run (Anthony Voinis pass from Cael Yates conversion), 9:31

OS—Travis Johnson 27 pass from Lonnie Andrews (Marco Hernandez kick), 1:45

OS—Brandon Nesbit 2 run (Marco Hernandez kick), 0:19

M—Dominic Knicely 48 pass from Cael Yates (conversion failed), 0:00

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Lonnie Andrews, Oscar Smith…The Region 6A Offensive Player of the Year showed why he received that designation with an 18-31 performance that resulted in 180 yards. While not daunting statistics, the sophomore had a solid performance and delivered down the stretch leading his team to a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game that helped Oscar Smith come behind for the victory. Andrews racked up 50 yards rushing in the second half and finished the season with 2,686 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Andrews will certainly be a name to watch with two more seasons of high school in front of him.

Brandon Nesbit, Oscar Smith…Another All-Region selection, the senior quietly rushed for 84 yards while carrying the ball 21 times against the Warhawks. His physical rushing style paired well with the weather in a sub-30-degree temperature environment and his biggest play of the came with 0:19 seconds left when Nesbit scored his second rushing touchdowns of the game to propel the Tigers into the driver's seat. The score ultimately was the game-winner.

Dominic Knicely, Madison…The Warhawks senior showed everyone watching on Saturday why we will see him in action on the weekends for the next few years. The Coastal Carolina commit scored all three of Madison’s touchdowns in the battle. Knicely caught passes of 46 and 48 yards for scores while notching 160 receiving yards on six receptions. In addition, Knicely netted 89 yards rushing on 17 attempts, a 5.2 yards per carry average, and his lone rushing touchdown put the Warhawks ahead for the first time early in the final quarter.

TIGERS DELIVER AGAIN

Under head coach Chris Scott, Oscar Smith has become a familiar name when it comes to playing for championships. In his first three seasons, Scott led the Tigers to championships (’19, spring ’21, fall ’21) and the win on Saturday secured another crown for the program after a two-year hiatus from the state playoffs.

Loaded with young talent, The Tigers will again be playing deep in the postseason in the near future. While Andrews and Johnson starred on Saturday’s big state, the Tigers have several talented skill players coming back next season along with an offensive line that is anchored by two juniors who earned All-Region horns in Dory Lewis-Wilson and Dre Wallace who helped the Tigers record nearly 600 total points this season.

The Tigers aren’t just young on offense either, with the team returning several key players on a unit that allowed just six points per contest and didn’t allow an opponent to finish within 15 points all season until the final game of the season. In the front seven, Na’Rod Jarvis (1st team All-Region) and Lennox Williams (2nd team All-Region) return on the defensive line while linebacker Malachi White will also be back. White had five tackles on Saturday and finished the season over the century mark.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT

The Warhawks have 23 seniors on their state championship roster that graduate this year. That class was part of a program that appeared in three state championship games in four seasons. Although Madison has yet to win a state championship, the Warhawks have a solid foundation under head coach Justn Counts. In his eight seasons in charge of the program, Madison has only lost 21 games with over half of those coming in his first three years at the head position.

Despite the graduating numbers, Madison returns a couple of playmakers from this season including Luke Salvosa on a defense that allowed 11 points per game and Matthew Weiler and Jack Ricciardeillo on offense. Weiler and Ricciardeillo will likely see more time rushing next season with Knicely’s departure but racked up a combined 1,101 yards on the ground this season.

