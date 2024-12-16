Back-To-Back For Liberty Christian In Class 3

Liberty Christian left little doubt who the best team in Class 3 was Saturday afternoon with a dominant performance against a Kettle Run Cougars team that is playing bridesmaid for a second time in three seasons.

It could not have been a worse start for the Cougars. The very first offensive play of the day for Liberty went for a 53-yard touchdown. That was the start of a first quarter to forget for the Cougars. Jacob Mulhern threw three first quarter interceptions! By the time the first quarter came to an end you felt like this one was over with Liberty up 21-6.

The lone Kettle Run score came on a 17-yard pass from Mulhernto Colton Lubbe but the PAT was blocked.

By the time we got to half, this one was over, the Bulldogs had a 35-6 lead. The defense of Liberty swarmed to the Cougars offense. That Cougars offense managed just 28 yards rushing! The Cougars in a hole early had no option but to throw more than run and of course that was a dangerous proposition considering the three turnovers in the first quarter.

The Liberty offense had a rhythm that could not be stopped, led by the Gatorade Player of the Year from Virginia and of course Clemson commit, Gideon Davidson. Gideon had a big role in that offensive rhythm with four touchdowns on the day. His first of 4 touchdowns came in the first quarter and he he added two more touchdown runs including an 83-yard journey that saw him go untouched. Davidson also had a touchdown catch.

By the end of the game, Gideon Davidson had 195 yards of offense with 181 of those yards in the run game off of 24 carries.

It was an impressive showing to say the least from Liberty Christian. Meanwhile, the finish was a disappointing one in an otherwise season for Kettle Run, which concluded 14-1 overall.



