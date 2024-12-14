757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 12-14-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on December 14, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt joins the program from Harrisonburg, site of the VHSL Class 6 and Class 5 State Football Championships.

The fellas will go over the VHSL State Football Championships taking place at James Madison, Liberty and Salem Stadium with their thoughts on each of the six title games.

Gary Hess, the Voice of High School Football in Richmond, is slated to stop by at approximately 9:30 AM EST to discuss the Varina / Phoebus showdown taking place in Lynchburg for the Class 4 crown.

Matt's father, Michael Hatfield, is back in his old stomping grounds at his alma mater this weekend and ready to take on Coach Young in another edition of FACT or FICTION.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 15 selections



