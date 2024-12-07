757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 12-7-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on December 7, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed chat about State Semifinal Saturday in Virginia High School Football, which includes six teams still alive in the hunt for a Championship from the '757' area code in Oscar Smith, Maury, Green Run, Phoebus, Lafayette and Poquoson.

Hear from Woodside Head Basketball Coach Stefan Welsh after his Wolverines beat Hampton in the season opener between reigning State Champs back on Tuesday night. Also, we play sound with Western Branch Hoops Coach Charles Thomas and Landstown's Dwight Robinson, both of whom spoke with Jack Lowe from CoVA Sports TV after wins.

ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian is scheduled to stop by to discuss the latest off-season happenings in that sport and the golden at-bat topic that has the social media world buzzing.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 14 selections.



Catch the 11-30-24 Show Here



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***