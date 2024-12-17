Phoebus Rules Class 4 Again Behind 23-6 Win Over Varina

It's a re-match of the 2021 VHSL Class 6 State Finals as unbeatens collide at JMU with Madison taking on Oscar Smith.
Can Briar Woods keep undefeated Maury from capturing its third state title in six seasons?
A pair of unbeatens square off with Kettle Run (14-0) and Liberty Christian (13-0) for the VHSL Class 3 crown.
The VHSL Class 1 State Championship pits the Essex Trojans (13-1) against the Grayson County Blue Devils (10-3).
A preview of an epic Class 4 Final at Liberty Saturday between two storied programs, Phoebus & Varina.
