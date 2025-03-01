757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 3-1-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on March 1, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed go around the sports scene - locally, statewide and beyond - with their unique perspective and insight. That includes interviews with players and coaches.

Guests include basketball coaches in Tim Sparks of Peninsula Catholic at 10:15 AM EST, Indian River's Clyde Spellman at 10:40 AM EST, Franklin's Rob Cutchins at 11:05 AM EST and Atlee's Rally Axselle at 11:30 AM EST.

The fellas go through the playoff basketball brackets to this point with some regional titles on the line on this particular Sautrday as well as State Championships on the line in VISAA Hoops.





** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. **