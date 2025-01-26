757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 1-25-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on January 25, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed recap last weekend's 16th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in front of a packed house at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, which includes some interviews from the event, such as Mike Desmond of defending Class 6 State Champ South Lakes, Ricardo Foster from Norview and Kenneth Randolph of Varina.

The guys tackle the hot topics - such as Darryl Overton leaving Hayfield for the St. James in nearby Springfield - and interact with you all throughout the show.

It's also time for another edition of BUY or SELL on a mixture of sports related items. Who has the best $5 parlay? They debut "5 Dollars and Soda," on this final January 2025 episode.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the National Champion winning VB Mustangs make their NFL Conference Championship picks.





