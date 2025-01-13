757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 1-11-2025

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on January 11, 2025 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed discuss the snow that has hit the Hampton Roads area and various parts of the Commonwealth, impacting tourneys like the first scheduled session of the 16th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic.

Hear interviews from winning basketball coaches / participants like Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin, Green Run Coach Kenneth Harris, PG Kass Jackson and Maury Head Basketball Coach Darren Sanderlin.

The fellas, along with Bruce Pearl of the National Champion winning VB Mustangs, make their NFL Wild Card Weekend picks.

Bryan Driskell from Irish Breakdown stops by to discuss Notre Dame's thrilling win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals and what's on deck for the Fighting Irish in the National Championship against Ohio State, who ousted Texas in the other semifinal.



