757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 12-21-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on December 21, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed review the VHSL State Football Championships from last weekend, where the likes of Oscar Smith, Maury and Phoebus all won from the '757' area code to go along with Liberty Christian repeating in Class 3, Graham also going undefeated to take take the Class 2 crown and Essex being the only one of the state title winners with a loss as they capture the Class 1 Championship.

The fellas discuss the hiring of Hampton Roads legend Michael Vick as the new Head Football Coach at Norfolk State University.

Special guests include Chuck Culpepper from the Washington Post, Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC site on the Rivals Network) and Clemson Play-by-Play Voice Don Munson. Culpepper joins the program from Columbus, where Ohio State plays host to Tennessee in the College Football Playoff. Jones comes on from New York City, where UNC plays College Hoops later at Madison Square Garden. Munson chimes in from Austin, Texas, where the ACC Champion Tigers take on the Longhorns in the first round of the CFP.

The guys go over the latest in High School Hoops, which includes showcases at both Bethel and Woodside on the Peninsula this weekend. Check out interviews with Churchland's Mike Holland, Lake Taylor's Derek 'Yogi' Edwards and Norcom's Leon Goolsby. To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 16 selections.



